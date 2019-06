Trains are running slow on Auckland's Southern and Eastern rail lines this morning, Auckland Transport says.

Commuters are warned to expect cancellations or delays to services.

One person tweeted asking AT to at least update its app to tell people about cancellations. "Been waiting in the freezing cold for half an hour, along with 10 other people," they wrote.

UPDATE: 8:05AM

The following train services are cancelled this morning

8:30am Britomart to Papakura

8:33am Manukau to Britomart

8:54am Papakura to Britomart

Other services on the Southern & Eastern lines are experiencing delays of up to 5 to 8 minutes.https://t.co/6CqyL4cW6F — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) June 16, 2019

More to come.