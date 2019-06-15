A person had to be torn free from a wrecked vehicle after a car and truck collided in north of Palmerston North.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said about 9.35pm the vehicles crashed just east of Awahuri on State Highway 3 in Manawatū.

One person was trapped in their vehicle when fire crews arrived from Fielding and Palmerston North, and needed to be extricated.

The injured person was left in the care of St John Ambulance staff.

The spokesman did not know the status of the person and referred communications to police.

Police have been contacted for comment.