A man has been charged with excess breath alcohol causing death in connection with a fatal crash between a car and cyclist on Queen St.

Geoffrey Arthur Burridge, 59, was critically injured in the crash on May 26 and later passed away in hospital.

Police said a 30-year-old man had now been charged with excess breath alcohol causing death in connection with the accident.

He is due to appear in Auckland District Court on June 19.

Advertisement

"As this matter is before the courts, police are unable to comment further.

After the accident the Herald revealed that Burridge had just found a home after some time living on the street.

He was hit by a car near Myers Park on Queen St and died soon after being taken to Auckland Hospital.

Police initially said they believed the victim was a rough sleeper.

But Lifewise, a charity which cares for the homeless, said he had recently found a home.

"It is heartbreaking to note that one of our community members' lives was lost, especially as he was in housing and getting on with his life thanks to Housing First," chief executive Moira Lawler said.

She said Burridge should not be defined by his time on the street.

"To onlookers he may have looked like a rough sleeper but that was his past not his future.

"We look forward to the day when people are seen as people, without the stigmatising labels of 'rough sleeper'."