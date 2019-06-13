The number of children killed on New Zealand roads this year has already outstripped last year's total.

As of yesterday, 19 children aged under 15 had died in crashes, according to Ministry of Transport data.

The figures showed 16 children died last year with 10 of those deaths between January 1 and June 12.

The 19th child to die on our roads this year lost its life in a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Waiouru yesterday.

The two-car collision, in which at least seven others were injured, forced emergency services to close the road.

On the same 10km stretch of road four people had been killed and 16 others seriously injured since 2000.

Caroline Perry, director of Brake New Zealand - a road safety charity - said it was devastating when a child was killed on the roads.

"Every death on our roads is a tragedy but it is particularly heartbreaking when children are involved because their lives are cut tragically short," she said.

Perry said seatbelts in vehicles were designed for adults so it was important they were in carseats.

"When children are passengers it's about ensuring they're placed in a child-seat, but correctly fitted, until they're 148cm tall.

"They raise the child up so they're better protected and they've got better protection from the sides of their child seat."

Eight of the children killed last year were aged between 10-14, six of those being passengers in cars, one a cyclist and the other a pedestrian.

Ten people were injured in the crash.

The age bracket between 0-4 years was second highest with five deaths, all passengers, and then those aged 5-9 years with three deaths, again all passengers.

Alex Campbell witnessed the Waiouru crash yesterday and helped pull people from the wreckage.

"I helped the driver out of his seat. I then proceeded to help his family out of the vehicle. There were two adults in the back, a mother and possibly grandmother," he told the Herald.

"I had to pin the passenger front door open, bend the top of it and break the window to get an infant girl out of there."

Another child and baby were also removed from the car. At least two people were in the other vehicle, he said.

Meanwhile, Perry said the safety messages which were hammered home frequently were still important to help protect children who were walking or riding bikes near roads.

"There are mistakes that children make just because they're children and they don't deserve to pay for it with their lives," she said.

"When we're around schools, in communities, urban areas, parks and playgrounds [it pays] to be aware that there could be children around.

"That way if a child makes a mistake you've got the best chance of stopping or, if the worst happens and you're involved in a collision, they have the best chance of surviving."