An 18-year-old accused of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in central Auckland can now be named.

Micah Shannon Santos is charged with attacking his partner Crystal Angel Tupou, who was also 18, along Anzac Ave last year.

Several pedestrians came to Tupou's aid before she was taken to hospital in a serious condition on November 22.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said after the mid-afternoon incident: "This was not a random attack and the two people involved are known to each other."

After his arrest, Santos pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge.

He is due to go to trial before a jury in October.

Crystal Angel Tupou. Photo / Supplied

Santos also sought to keep interim name suppression while his case progressed through the courts, but Justice Christine Gordon dismissed his application last December.

The application was opposed by Crown prosecutor Henry Steele, the Herald and other two other members of the media.

However, Santos then challenged the High Court judge's decision and took his bid for secrecy to the Court of Appeal.

Justice Brendan Brown, Justice Christian Whata and Justice Simon Moore heard the case on June 11.

But the Court of Appeal judges dismissed the bid to continue name suppression last Wednesday, with the gag order ordered to expire today.

The legal arguments heard in both the High Court and Court of Appeal, however, remain suppressed until the end of the case.