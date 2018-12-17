An 18-year-old accused of stabbing a woman in central Auckland will keep his name secret - for now.

The man appeared this morning in the High Court at Auckland before Justice Christine Gordon as he applied for continued interim name suppression.

The legal arguments heard were suppressed by the judge, however, Crown prosecutor Henry Steele and three members of the press including the Herald opposed continued name suppression.

Justice Gordon reserved her decision until later this week.

Last week, the defendant entered a not guilty plea to the attempted murder charge and is due to go to trial before a jury next October.

The 18-year-old stabbing victim was taken to hospital and remained in a serious but stable condition after the incident on Anzac Ave late last month.

The defendant will next appear in court during March.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said after the incident: "This was not a random attack and the two people involved are known to each other."