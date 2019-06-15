COMMENT

According to a BBC report, scientists have found the ultimate limit of human endurance.

They say once we are operating at 2.5 times our resting metabolic rate we can't keep going for long at all. Well, it's all relative isn't' it? One person's walk to the fridge is another person's ultra-marathon.

And the scientists obviously hadn't seen what's been happening around the world lately, when the international intelligence deficit index reached a record high for the umpteenth week in a row. I don't know how much more of this I can take.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In entertainment news, for instance, this was

Related articles: