Up to 10 people have been injured in a serious three-car crash that has closed State Highway 1 in the central North Island.
Police were alerted to the crash on SH1 in the Waiouru Military Area, in the Ruapehu District, about 11.45am.
Initial reports indicated three vehicles were involved - it is understood as many as 10 people have been injured in the crash.
A helicopter had been sent from Palmerston North.
The road was closed and motorists were advised to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.