The NZ Transport Agency's Palmerston North staff are evacuating their office which has been found to be an earthquake risk.

Structural investigations were carried out this week and found the building is below the new Building Standard.

NZTA interim chief executive Mark Ratcliffe said the organisation was advised the Palmerston North office building is below 34 per cent of the new Building Standard and the office will be closed until further notice.

"There are other tenants in the building who we have told about the engineer's findings. They are also evacuating.

"Our first priority on receiving this information from the engineers was to advise staff and clear the building. Our next steps are to carry out invasive testing as well as getting the structural engineer's report peer reviewed."

The contact centre, 0800 4HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) is operating.