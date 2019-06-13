Landlords should be licensed to drive law-breakers from the industry, the Property Managers Institute says.

Chairwoman Karen Withers called for a licensing scheme amid revelations one Auckland landlord can still have tenants - despite being fined almost $180,000 for breaking tenancy laws.

While most landlords did the right thing, it was worrying that Widhani Iskandar had continually flouted the law, Withers said.

"A licence could mean landlords ... get a little tick beside their name or a number to prove to potential tenants that they are doing it all properly and everyone knows they are working to the same standards."

