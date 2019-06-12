The body of missing tramper Darren Myers was found at the bottom of a waterfall in a "particularly nasty" area of the Tararua ranges, police said.

Speaking to media, Sergeant Tony Matheson said, it had been a long 14 days for the family and searchers.

There had been about 3000 hours of volunteer time invested into it and it was not the outcome they hoped for, he said.

His body was found about the 1000m level in the headwaters of the same creek where a chocolate wrapper was found on Saturday. It was directly below the Arete Bivouac but was not in the direction of travel searchers expected he would take.

Advertisement

"Clearly there's been a geographical problem then there's been a misadventure. We believe that he has had a fall.

"We believe that what has happened has happened very suddenly and it hasn't been a prolonged event."

Matheson said they believe it happened the day he went missing.

"I don't think he suffered at all. It's been a very sudden event that caused him to die."

Following a lengthy search mission to find his whereabouts, police announced earlier today they believed his body had been found.

Police confirmed the body was found during an aerial search, and search and rescue teams are now on their way to the site.

Speaking to media this afternoon from Masterton, Sergeant Tony Matheson said ...

Darren Myers went missing in the Tararuas. Photo / Supplied

Myers was an experienced tramper and set off on a hike in the Tararuas on May 28, his last contact was a text message to his Kim Shaw on Thursday, May 30.

Earlier this week, Sergeant Tony Matheson said the search team still held hopes of finding him alive after coming across two clues to his whereabouts - chocolate bar wrapper of the brand he was known to have with him, and some boot prints in the mud on the route near the Arete Bivouac.

Myers and Shaw moved to Wellington from Sawbridgeworth, England, 18 months ago.

Myers contacted his wife 12 days ago when he texted her to say he'd spent the night in the Arete Bivouac and was moving on to the Tarn Ridge Hut.

Myers was a qualified building surveyor and a keen tramper and mountain biker.