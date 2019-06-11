Police and emergency services are at the scene of a fatal accident in Whangārei.

The Northern Advocate understands that a pedestrian has died after colliding with a vehicle on Kamo Rd about 8.15am.

The accident happened outside Patel's Food Market and police, St John ambulance and two fire trucks are at the scene.

Police have cordoned off the section of Kamo Rd and are diverting traffic through Percy St and King St.Police and Fire and Emergency staff are escorting children around the scene.

There are two schools near the scene, St Francis Xavier and Whau Valley schools.

Police Serious Crash Unit is at the scene also.

No further details are available at this stage.

The death would bring Northland's road toll for the year to 13.