QUESTION TIME CUT AND THRUST:

It was the day on which Parliament's great "who knew what and when?" question was to be answered, and anticipation was high.

National Party leader Simon Bridges broke with his long-standing habit of asking his usual "does the PM stand by all her statements" questions.

The court lawyer was back, hungry for a cross-examination.

Advertisement

Bridges' question was very specific, and aimed at Andrew Little – the Minister of the GCSB – who had David Parker filling in for him.

Question 2 - Hon Simon Bridges to the Prime Minister from New Zealand Parliament on Vimeo .

The reason for the specificity was to ensure the Speaker would not let ministers off the hook by claiming they had not had enough warning to gather the information.

It asked exactly when Little was told by the GCSB (Government Communications Security Bureau) that the agency disagreed with the Treasury's description of premature disclosure of Budget figures as "systematic hacking".



The golden egg would have been the discovery the GCSB had first alerted Little before Finance Minister Grant Robertson's press release went out about 8.15pm on the Tuesday night in question.

Alas, the goose was off the lay.

Parker had the time stamps and revealed the GCSB rang Little's office at 8.43pm – 41 minutes after Treasury's statement had gone out and half an hour after Robertson's statement had gone out.

There was a string of delays and hold-ups, but Robertson was eventually told at 10.25pm by a text from Little.

That was on the Tuesday night.

Then there was a day of silence from those ministers about the GCSB's analysis.

It was not until Thursday that Treasury confirmed police found no evidence of illegal activity.

Bridges turned to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern next to probe the silence of that Wednesday.

His aim now was to show Ardern acted dishonourably by failing to correct the record that day.

He accused her of "sit[ting] on a fundamental mistruth" for a whole day.

He asked why neither she nor Robertson had moved to clarify or retract their earlier statements about "systematic hacking" in relation to the information National had used.

National leader Simon Bridges saying the govt sat on a lie over the alleged hacking of the Treasury's Budget website.

Ardern's first defence was that they did scale back the language they were using to the GCSB's preferred description of it as "unauthorised access".

She put up the weaker and disingenuous defence that the Government had not known at that stage that it was the National Party which had undertaken this "attack", so Bridges should not take it so personally.

She did not acknowledge that one person in that Government either had not got the memo or had ignored it: Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

For while Ardern and Robertson were pretending not to assume it was anything to do with the National Party, Peters was directly blaming the National Party and accusing it of illegality either by accessing the information itself or receiving it.

Ardern then tried turning the tables in the battle to make her opponent look more dishonourable.

She pointed out Bridges could have been noble by informing Treasury about the hitch in its system without using the information.

Peters chipped in here to help, pointing out it was Bridges who had set up the CERTNZ process – a protocol for people who found flaws in websites to pass it on to the owner of the website.

Ardern's greatest defence was a lot simpler than technicalities around language and timing. It was Bridges himself.

She pointed out that at any time, Bridges could have easily moved to clear his own name by saying how National had secured the material - via the search engine on Treasury's own website.

Instead, Bridges waited until the Thursday morning for his Big Reveal.