“We continue to invite the Hon Nicola Willis to come and meet with us here in her office, and discuss our desire for the government take stronger action against Israel’s war crimes and ongoing occupation of Palestine.

“We also invite her to come and break bread with us at 10am communion, and to consider those who have no bread to break in Gaza today, and the Israeli government that is starving them.”

The priests said they would stay all night and fast in a bid to get the Government to make a commitment on Gaza.

“We’re fasting as well and some of us from water because that is what the people of Palestine are experiencing,” said Reverend Mel McKenzie.

“We’re happy to remain overnight, at this stage and dig it in.

“We’ve heard the cries over the weekend from thousands of people in Tamaki Makaurau Auckland and also just around the country in constant protests and we’ve got to the point where we are asking the government to give us a time frame in particular.”

Priests have chained themselves to Nicola Willis' office over Gaza. Photo / Ethan Manera

Police said in a statement about the protest that a small group was prevented access to the electorate office.

“No one was trespassed or arrested.”

Anglican Archdeacon Martin Robinson, who was also at Willis’ office, said, “We are heartbroken to watch the starvation of children and bombing of entire families in Gaza while it is clear New Zealand is not doing all it can to intervene and put pressure on Israel to uphold international law.

“As priests, we believe every child is made in the image of God. Our faith motivates us to peacefully resist injustice and to call for action that can pressure change.”

Nicola Willis’ office has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, two Anglican priests and two Baptist pastors attempted to stage a similar demonstration Health Minister Simeon Brown’s office in Pakuranga before being trespassed.

Protesters at Simeon Brown's office have shared images of themselves being walked out by police.

Police said they served five trespass notices “on a small group in attendance”.

“The group has left the building and carpark area without incident.”

This follows a march by 20,000 protesters in Auckland on Saturday, who were calling for government action against Israel.