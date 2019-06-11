A dying young mum whose cancer was not diagnosed for almost two years fears ACC will not make a decision on her compensation claim while she's alive.

ACC can legally take up to nine months to make a decision on a treatment injury claim - due to the complexity - but it must get permission from the complainant to take that long.

Selina Gilfedder said she was horrified to receive a letter from ACC requesting that - three months after she'd lodged the claim.

In January, doctors estimated she had a year to live but ACC did not have to

