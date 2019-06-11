The body of a Lower Hutt man missing since last Thursday has been found.

Police said they found Warren Nelson's body in an area of bush in Naenae this morning.

The 71-year-old was last seen on Rata St in Naenae, Lower Hutt on Thursday, June 6.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death which have been referred to the Coroner, a police statement said.

The police thanked the public for their help.

Elsewhere, police have confirmed a body was found during the search for the missing Danish tramper in South Westland.

The body has not been formally identified, but police believe it to be the 21-year-old who was missing in Karangarua Valley.

Police and LandSAR have been looking for the man since he was reported overdue yesterday.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.