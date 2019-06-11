An amphibious plane managed to land with just one of its wheels at Wanaka airport about midday.

The pilot was the only person on board and the plane landed without incident on the runway about 12.05pm today.

Footage, captured by Otago Daily Times reporter Mark Price, shows emergency services making their way to the runway as the plane descends and safely lands with one wheel.

It was understood the pilot was considering landing on Lake Wanaka, but chose instead to land at the airport due to the presence of emergency services.