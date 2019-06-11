COMMENT

The only thing the two latest political polls have in common is the steady rise of Judith Collins. The rest of it? Who knows?

The shrinkage of Simon Bridges' star looms large, while just the hint of JuCo replacing him as leader has the hysterics hysterical.

The mere mention of her name sees the more fragile among us rattling off a frenzy of common JuCo stereotypes. Then when they've eventually exhausted themselves ranting about her on social media, and other odious outlets of meaninglessness, they surely must flee to a darkened room for a cup of tea and a

