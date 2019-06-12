People with medical conditions are being signed up by education agents as international students on one-year study programmes and duped into believing they can get a medical waiver, an immigration lawyer says.

Under immigration rules, students who study for 12 months or less do not have to undergo full medicals and need to present only an x-ray certificate.

But these students are not told they have "no hope" of securing future work visas or even continuing their studies after the year is up, lawyer Maricel Weischede said.

Immigration lawyer Maricel Weischede. Photo / Michael Craig
Weischede believes the practice is widespread and is aware of at least three

