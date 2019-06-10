Science reporter Jamie Morton looks at the context behind Auckland Council's declaration of a climate change emergency.

So what does this mean, exactly?

There have been more than enough alarming projections over the past two decades to show why climate change poses a monster threat to Auckland.

They included everything from rising seas to more frequent heatwaves like that which hit the city this year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By 2090, when average temperatures could be between 0.7C and 3.1C warmer, Auckland is projected to have anywhere from 11 to 70 extra days per year where maximum temperatures exceed 25C.

More frequent extreme rainfall

Related articles: