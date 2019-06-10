A recent fatal jet boat accident was caused by steering failure after a wire broke and a shackle fell off, according to Maritime New Zealand.

The national regulator would not say which incident the findings pertain to.

However, it said the jet boat involved had the two D-shackle pins on the tiller arm lock wired together, which could cause excessive stress on the locking wire.

Deputy director compliance systems delivery Pelin Fantham said Maritime NZ was asking all jet boats owners to ensure their boats are safe.

"The steering set-up in all jet boats should be checked as soon as possible," Fantham said.

"If you are unsure about what to look for, talk to the supplier or manufacturer of your jet boat."

Fantham said if a jet boat uses D-shackles and locking wire, owners needed to check that the shackles were individually wire locked.

"Check the condition of the shackles. If there are nicks or tooling damage, consider replacing them."

Jet boats are manufactured by many companies and this potential issue could affect all jet boats that use D-shackles as part of their steering system set up, according to Maritime New Zealand.