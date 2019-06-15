Three survivors of childhood sexual offending talk about how the abuse impacted their lives, how they lived with the secret for decades, and how they felt in court last week when their abuser was finally brought to justice. Samantha Motion reports.

Sarah* spent her childhood pretending.

Pretending to be a child, pretending to be okay.

But, in reality, her innocence had been stolen and she was carrying the weight of a secret she had been told she could never tell.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

From an early age, she was raped dozens of times over a number of years by a man in a

Related articles: