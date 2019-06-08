A tourist bus has been blown off the road and into a bank in the Waikato, unnerving the passengers.

None of the 22 people on the bus were injured but they had to clamber out of the bus through an emergency escape, Hamilton Police said.

"A significant gust of wind blew the tourist bus off the road into a bank," Senior Sergeant Will Loughrin said.

The tourists were foreign nationals from a mixture of countries and on their way south to Waitomo Caves when the gust of wind swept the bus off State Highway 39, north of Pirongia near Bell Rd.

"None of them required any medical attention but the passengers were shaken up."

The Waikato has been buffeted by strong winds and rain today along with other parts of the North Island.

"Everyone is safe and well but our message to the public is just be wary on the roads," Loughrin said.

"It's very windy and wet so drive within the conditions."

Loughrin said the bus was damaged in the incident and not able to be driven to the destination, about 90 minutes away.

Another bus had been arranged to transport the tourists to Waitomo.

"The tourists will shortly continue on with their travel plans in New Zealand."