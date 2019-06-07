A chainsaw-wielding man has been praised for his quick actions in freeing up a blocked state highway after a downed tree caused traffic chaos north of Auckland this morning.

The large tree was blocking State Highway 1 near Pūhoi Rd before 9am, creating a queue of traffic in both directions.

Police received their first call at 8.50am about the fallen tree after the upper North Island was buffeted with blustery, stormy weather overnight.

A photo posted to the Warkworth Districts and Traffic Updates Facebook page shows a lineup of traffic heading north and south at the scene near the small township of Pūhoi, in the Rodney district.

Police attended but traffic was flowing again at about 9.15am thanks to the unidentified man with the chainsaw.

Judy Leishman commented that if anyone knew the man, who quickly cut the tree up so it could be moved, tell him that "Stihl Shop Silverdale would like to offer him a free chain sharpen for services to the community".

Another commenter said the man should be bought a beer for his efforts.

Police said the council had been notified.