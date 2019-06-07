Smoke is billowing from Auckland Central Police Station following a fire in the building's gym.

Sixteen fire engines and a number of additional support vehicles are attending the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said it appeared the fire had started in the gym and smoke from the fire triggered alarms in an adjacent building.

The spokesman said there had been no reports of anyone being hurt in the fire.

At this stage it is unclear if there was anyone in the cells at the time of the fire or whether inmates have been transported elsewhere.

Emergency crews were called from around the region at around 11.30pm to attend a fire at the station, located on the corner of Cook Street and Vincent Street in Auckland.

Crews were called from Avondale, North Shore and Onehunga.

Two ambulances are at the scene.

More to come