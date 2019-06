A well wrapped up and cozy looking Neve Ardern Gayford joined her parents Clarke Gayford and Jacinda Ardern, along with Minister of Defence Ron Mark, at the commissioning of Her Majesty's New Zealand Ship Manawanui into the fleet at the Devonport Naval Base.

The nearly one-year-old brightened a drizzly day at the North Shore base with her hand-knitted purple hat and yellow raincoat.