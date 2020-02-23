WARNING: This story deals with the issue of suicide and may be distressing.

Ziporah Huirama never had a chance.

In 1992, at age 3, she was sexually abused by a member of the church her

Turbulent childhood

Escalating mental health

Antipsychotic medication introduced

Drugs, diagnoses, escapes ... then death

WHERE TO GET HELP: