Proceeds from the sales of bracelets made in the memory of Grace Millane will help fund a youth leadership scheme White Ribbon NZ is to run out in schools.

Handcrafted jewellery brand LL Loves collaborated with the British branch of White Ribbon - a charity aiming to end male violence against women - earlier this year, to create 'Grace's Ribbon'.

The sterling silver bracelets feature the charity's white enamel ribbon and cost $58.20. Twenty per cent of the sale price will go to White Ribbon UK.

In a surprise gesture, LL Loves has also donated 20 per cent of profits from New Zealand sales to date - $1470 - to the Kiwi branch of the charity.

White Ribbon NZ manager Rob McCann said the donation was a very welcome surprise.

"We're very, very grateful. Money is something that's very tight in this sector, so when we're given such a generous donation, we're extremely happy," he said.

"We're also extremely humbled that so many New Zealanders want to do something to support that particular cause, and to remember Grace."

The British backpacker died in December while visiting Auckland on a year-long trip round the world. A 27-year-old Auckland man has been charged with her murder.

LL Loves has also donated 20 per cent of profits - $1470 - from New Zealand sales to date, to the NZ branch of the charity. Image / Supplied

LL Loves' donation will help fund a youth ambassador leadership programme, being rolled out from August in the Wellington region.

Workshops will be run by Mark Longley, whose daughter Emily was murdered by her ex boyfriend in 2011, White Ribbon staff and police.

Students will learn what family violence looks like, and what they can do to develop and encourage healthy relationships.

The student ambassadors would then educate their fellow students through talks and events.

Ten schools have already signed up, which McCann said was "really encouraging".

He hoped the initiative would help instil in young people the value of respectful relationships.

"We spend a lot of time in New Zealand dealing with the aftermath of violence, whether that's people needing to access Shine or Women's Refuge, or perpetrators who are ending up in Corrections or involved with Police.

"So much of our funds are spent at the other end, so we're focusing pretty heavily at the moment on the youth project."

Hundreds turned out to to a march up Queen Street in December last year, in remembrance of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane. Photo / Dean Purcell

LL Loves founder Claire Cox told the Weekend Herald sales of the bracelet were going "amazingly". Close to $10,000 had been raised for White Ribbon UK and White Ribbon NZ.

"The Millane family thought it was suitable for the donations from the NZ sales to go to White Ribbon NZ," Cox said.

"The support for the jewellery has been totally overwhelming and all parties are so grateful for this."

Grace's mother Gill was a driving force in the creation and design of the bracelet. She also designed a white linen pouch that comes with each piece of jewellery. Each pouch has one of Grace's favourite quotes on the front.

A ruling made by Justice Simon Moore at the High Court in Auckland in March means the man accused of murder will keep his name suppressed.

The suppression order was not permanent but would remain in place for as long as the court was "satisfied it was necessary to do so," Moore said.

A tiral expected to last for three weeks is due to start on November 4.

Millane's body was found in a section of bush just 10m off Scenic Drive in West Auckland's Waitakere Ranges on December 9. Her 22nd birthday was a week earlier.