A motoring commentator says a three-strike law should be implemented resulting in the loss of a vehicle for motorists who repeatedly use their phone while driving.

The call comes as motorists overseas receive fines upwards of $500 for the crime but those in New Zealand only receive $80 fines and 20 demerit points.

But the Ministry of Transport says it will consult later this year on the "most effective approach" to penalties across the entire transport system.

The Herald reported today that nearly 50 lives have been lost in the last decade and 180,000 people fined since it became illegal

