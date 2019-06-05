COMMENT:

Can we trust government departments? Can we trust Treasury not to lie to us? What about the Minister of Finance? Have they lied for political advantage? These are some of the questions that naturally come out of last week's abysmal Government handling of National's early release of budget details, in which senior officials and politicians made alarming claims of criminal hacking being responsible.

New Zealanders will be right to feel extremely suspicious that they were deceived last week by authorities. The whole scandal is a big deal, and the announcement last night of an independent investigation is welcome. The

