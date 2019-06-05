On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Alternatively, Ardern also has the option of altering the agreements with New Zealand First and the Greens to promote the two other parliamentary under-secretaries, Fletcher Tabuteau and Jan Logie, to ministers outside Cabinet. Certainly the work of those MPs are worthy of recognition.
There is one more place to fill, the vacancy of a minister outside Cabinet left by Meka Whaitiri, who was sacked after a report into an alleged assault against a staff member.
Again there is no imperative that says that vacancy needs to be filled. In fact not filling it would be the safest alternative for Ardern. Filling it could cause resentment in Labour's Māori caucus.
Reinstating Whaitiri is not an option.
Although Ardern left open that possibility when announcing Whaitiri's dismissal last September, the former minister's decision to do a round of media interviews last month denying she had touched the staffer and lobbying for her old job back has ruled her out of an early return.
Ardern said this week she did not expect any substantive changes in the reshuffle which suggests that her problem ministers are safe.
Shane Jones, Ardern's perennial problem minister, appears to be taking a less cavalier approach than before although a reshuffle for him has never been contemplated, being a minister in the party that keeps Labour in power.
Moving David Clark from Health and Phil Twyford from Housing could well be more problematic than leaving them there.
Having delivered a Budget with a $1.9 billion boost in mental health funding over five years, it would be a risk to replace Clark now just when momentum and expert knowledge is needed for the roll-out of new services.
And the Housing problems facing Twyford are not going to solved by replacing him but in the Government setting KiwiBuild targets grounded in reality.
He is also overseeing the imminent amalgamation of Housing New Zealand, its development subsidiary HLC and the KiwiBuild unit into the Housing and Urban Development Authority.
The fewer moving parts in a Cabinet reshuffle, the less chance for upset.
The lower the expectations, the less chance for disappointment.