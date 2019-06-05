A super rare antique car, one of only 30 in the world, is among nearly $100,000 worth of equipment that has been stolen from an Auckland collector.

John Endean said he was still "numb" from finding his beloved 1932 Austin Swallow car and 1927 Royal Enfield motorcycle, with a Swallow Sidecar, had been stolen from outside a commercial property in Onehunga on Thursday evening.

"I've been back several times to check it's really gone, and that it hasn't been returned. I can't believe it."

Endean said it was unlikely those who stole the trailer had any idea what was inside, nor did he feel the vehicles would be of any value to them.

Advertisement

John Endean is offering $5000 reward for the safe return of the stolen items. Photo / Supplied

He had offered a $5000 reward for information that led to the vehicles' recovery.

"It think they will get a surprise once they get the trailer open. There is only 30 of those Austin Swallows in the world, and they will struggle to find a buyer."

The vehicles were contained in a triple-axle black trailer that had been double-locked on the Beachcroft Ave property.

Endean had recently been at a car show and had parked the trailer there before moving it on to its usual residence.

A 1927 Royal Enfield motorcycle with Swallow Sidecar was among the items stolen. Photo / Supplied

Endean said the triple-axle trailer was so large and noticeable he was hopeful it would be seen somewhere in the city.

Endean, an avid antique car collector with a particular love of Jaguars, bought the Austin Swallow about 12 years ago, as it was where the Jaguar brand began.

He said it was worth about $50,000, and the motorcycle, which he bought about eight years ago, was worth about $20,000, with a bit more for the sidecar. The trailer itself was worth about $20,000 too.

The triple-axle trailer that contained the rare vehicles. Photo / Supplied

While they were insured, Endean said he was just hoping the trailer would appear, with his precious vehicles unharmed.

"I am just hoping someone returns it."

Police have been approached for comment.