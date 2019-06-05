Setting targets can be a fools' game, as Labour learned the hard way when it failed to hit the bullseye with the KiwiBuild programme.

That was an extreme example of a target going awry, but it appears to have made Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern somewhat target-averse.

On KiwiBuild she dropped the short-term targets after it became abundantly clear the Government building programme would fall woefully short of them.

She described those "interim" targets as "unhelpful". Translate: too hard and politically embarrassing.

Then came the Mental Health and Addiction Inquiry's recommendation for the Government to set a target of a 20

