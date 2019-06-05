Poor conditions have put a stop to the search for the missing boatie on Lake Hauroko in Fiordland, at least for the day.

The water level remains high and bad weather is forecast, hindering search efforts, police said.

The boat and its two occupants, a man and a woman in their 60s, were reported missing on May 31, although reports suggest the pair may have gone out on the lake up to a week earlier.

The body of a woman was found at the southern end of the lake on Saturday.

Police said conditions would be continually reassessed to determine further search activity.

They asked anyone in the area who locates any debris to record its location via GPS, if possible, photograph it, and contact police.

These items can then be checked by the search team once weather improves.