A tornado has torn off roofs, destroyed decks and damaged to up to 12 houses in the Far North today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman confirmed 12 homes have been damaged by a tornado. That damage ranged from minor right through to a roof being completely ripped off.

Despite the number of homes hit, there have been no reports of injuries.

A USAR team from Auckland was currently en-route to the scene in Coopers Beach.

Two fire crews will remain at the scene helping with the clean up until USAR crews arrive. Civil Defence and police were also responding, the spokesman said.

A "mini tornado" has also hit Kaiwaka, which is about 100km north of Auckland.

Truck driver Craig says he witnessed the event, after first noticing a flash of lightning.

"I just saw this big tree go across the road in front of me. It was literally a flying tree that landed in the middle of the road." He said

He said local fire brigade is clearing the debris from the road now.

A Coopers Beach resident lost her deck railing and her neighbour's roof was ripped off in the weather event. Photo / Facebook

Bad weather is battering much of the North Island and Air New Zealand has also warned travellers there were likely to be disruptions to flights in and out of Wellington this afternoon.

While flights were currently scheduled to depart on time, the airline was expecting weather conditions to deteriorate and cause disruption to flights later today.

With poor weather forecast throughout the North Island, the airline was also recommending all customers booked to travel to or from a North Island airport check the

arrivals and departure page on the Air New Zealand website for their flight status.

The airline said anyone booked on a domestic flight to or from Wellington from 1pm would be given ticket flexibility. Customers would be sent notifications about how they can make changes to their booking online.

A Coopers Beach resident has posted a photo of the damage to one house to Facebook with corrugated iron and planks of wood strewn across the property.

A Coopers Beach resident shared this photo on Facebook of damage caused by a localised tornado. Photo / Facebook

The homeowner also posted a photo of their trampoline getting thrown around during the storm.

The home's deck was also broken, with part of the railing broken off.

Bream Bay is in the thick of it! 🌧️ 🌧️ 🌧️



Thunderstorms marching across Northland ⚡ pic.twitter.com/irNO8sF663 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 4, 2019

A Torsby Rd resident said she was sleeping from a night shift when she was woken by an almighty bang.

"[There was] a loud boom. The neighbours roof must have flown off onto my side and damaged my deck. Tiles are ripped of one corner of my roof and broken spouting."

​

She said no one was in the house at the time and believed it was a holiday home.

She described the house as having "major" roof damage.

Since the storm, police had driven around to affected areas to make sure all the residents were okay, including herself.

Another resident said the winds had since dropped and there was blue sky.

"[It's] blue sky at the moment and as still as anything," she said.

One resident said: "Roof off. Decking rails come off. Tramp upside down. Bushes ripped out."

Another resident wrote on Facebook that their neighbour's caravan had been flipped by the tornado.

Metservice earlier warned of tornados in northern and eastern areas and squally thunderstorms were expected across Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula in the morning.

The high winds tore off roofs in Coopers beach and toppled trampolines. Photo / supplied

Auckland Transport has warned commuters that the weather would cause delays and disruptions to ferry services throughout the day and into the evening.

The organisation also warned those cycling and walking to take care and watch out for debris with strong gales and heavy rain expected.

According to MetService, these thunderstorms may bring heavy rain of 10-25mm, and strong wind gusts of 90-110km/h, along with a low risk of localised downpours of 25-40mm.

"However there is moderate risk that some of the thunderstorms may become severe, bring localised damaging gusts greater than 110 km/h and localised tornadoes, especially to northern and eastern areas."

The high winds in Northland ripped off roofs. Photo / supplied

Wind gusts of this strength can batter trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous.

According to MetService, if any tornadoes do occur, they will be localised.

- More to come