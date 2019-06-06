Speed limits on most suburban Rotorua roads should be lowered to 40km/h and many 100km/h roads on the city's outskirts should be lowered to at least 80km/h.

That is the recommendation of the New Zealand Transport Agency, which suggests many roads in Rotorua and the rest of New Zealand should have lower speed limits to be considered "safe and appropriate".

But Rotorua Lakes Council says the city's specific requirements and environments need to be taken into account when setting limits.

NZTA's Mega Maps online risk assessment tool - which the agency and councils use as a guide for deciding new

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Explore the interactive map

Related articles:

Road deaths since 2000

Serious injuries in road crashes since 2000

100km/h speed limit