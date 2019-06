Two people have been extricated from their vehicles after their cars collided on a Coromandel road.

Police were called at 4.25pm, and fire and ambulance have also been called to the crash on Rings Rd, believed to be between Victoria and Albert Sts.

The two people - believed to be the drivers and only occupants of the vehicles - were trapped but are now out of their vehicles, a police spokeswoman said.

One had serious injuries, and one had moderate injuries.