A Christchurch school was in lockdown during a police operation this afternoon.

A Wharenui School spokesperson said police told them to go into lockdown. She said children at the school were in the after school care programme.

Police received a report of a person with a firearm at an address on Matipo St at about 3.30pm, a spokeswoman said.

Officers along with the Armed Offenders Squad responded. All units had now been stood down.

MATIPO ST - POLICE OPERATION - 4:30 PM, TUES 4 JUNE

Due to a police operation Matipo Street is closed between Riccarton Road and Blenheim Road.

The police reopened Matipo St after it was closed between Riccarton Road and Blenheim Road due to a police operation, The Christchurch Transport Operations Centre said.

The manager of Wharenui Swimming Pool and Sports centre said police had first told the centre to go into lockdown at 3.30pm.

She said she had been told police had caught someone in the Wharenui School Grounds.

Police had earlier posted an officer at the swim centre's front door.

"All we heard earlier on was there was a person out there with a gun," she said.

"We had a lockdown procedure so we kept everyone in the building. Because we've got concrete buildings, we felt quite safe."