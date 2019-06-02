Firefighters searched through a blazing building this morning after concerns there could be people trapped inside.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire at a property on Norman Smith St at 5.57am.

Shift manager Carren Larking said the house was two storeys and the bottom part of the building was "well involved" when firefighters arrived.

Larking said there was concern from neighbours there might have been people trapped inside. Firefighters carried out a search of the house while crew members worked to control the fire. All occupants of the house were later accounted for outside and no one was hurt.

The fire reached 10m by 10m in size and the damage to the property is expected to be substantial.

Firefighters were still at the scene at 10am and an investigator has been brought in to determine the cause of the blaze.