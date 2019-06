A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car on State Highway 1 near the Waitaki Bridge in Otago.

The incident was reported to police around 11.50pm and a section of the highway is currently closed, a police spokesman said.

He said the serious crash took place north of Waitaki Bridge, which is now closed, and diversions have been put in place.

Emergency services ask motorists in the area take care and avoid the scene if possible.

Advertisement