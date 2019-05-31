An airport worker who was struck down by a devastating illness has died "peacefully and painlessly".

Akhilesh Kadam suffered multiple organ failure and was rushed to Auckland City Hospital last Saturday in a critical condition.

A Givealittle page set up to raise money for his family said on Thursday "everything changed" after Kadam developed a major respiratory problem.

"He has multiple organ failure where his lungs, kidneys and heart are all being supported through machines.

"They have said he is in a really bad way right now and that any change is going to take a long time given how unwell he is," the page read.

However, on Friday evening page creator Carlos Delgado posted a message to say the family was deeply saddened that Kadam had passed away.

"We are relieved that his passing was peaceful and painless," he said.

Delgado, a co-worker of Kadam's, said the $12,025 raised by the page would be used to help cover funeral costs.

Family have been supported by the High Commission of India, he said.

The page said Kadam "was a very kind person, always willing to help others and a really smart guy".

He came to New Zealand in 2017 as a student to fulfil his dream and study in Auckland.

He graduated from AUT with a degree in mechanical engineering, Level 8, in 2018 and was searching for a job in the field he studied.

"He always wanted to prove to his parents he could make it here," his Givealittle page says.

However, all Kadam's family live in India and had not been able to come to his hospital bed.

• Go to Givealittle to donate.