Four people accused of kidnapping a Wellington woman have all pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month police carried out two search warrants where they seized several vehicles and made the first arrests.

Two men were charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.

Their interim name suppression lapsed when they appeared at Wellington District Court today.

Advertisement

They are Willie Brandon Lance Malua Bentley, 30, and Samuel Anthony Gray, 27.

Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police investigated the case for two months leading up to the arrests, Detective Senior Sergeant McKee has said.

Two women, aged 26 and 35, were also charged with kidnapping and have pleaded not guilty.

Both have interim name suppression.

Case review hearings for the four accused will come before the court in August.

A fifth person has also been arrested in relation to the case but she was not scheduled to appear in court today.