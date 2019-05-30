A cyclist who was killed by a suspected drunk driver in central Auckland had just found a home after some time living on the street.

The man, aged in his 50s, was hit by a car near Myers Park on Queen St and died soon after being taken to Auckland Hospital.

Police are still seeking the man's family to notify them of his death.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said earlier this week that he was believed to be a rough sleeper.

But Lifewise, a charity which cares for the homeless, said he had recently found a home.

"It is heartbreaking to note that one of our community members' lives was lost, especially as he was in housing and getting on with his life thanks to Housing First," chief executive Moira Lawler said.



She said the man should not be defined by his time on the street.



"To onlookers he may have looked like a rough sleeper but that was his past not his future.



"We look forward to the day when people are seen as people, without the stigmatising labels of 'rough sleeper'."

Lifewise CEO Moira Lawler said the victim had recently been housed and was 'getting on with his life'.

After the cyclist was struck, the motorist drove off. A member of the public who saw the crash followed them back to an address in Otahuhu.



They gave police directions throughout the chase. After police arrived at the address, they made the driver take an evidential breath test, which they failed.



The driver was arrested, but has not been charged. They had been seen driving erratically on Queen St before the crash, and had two passengers in the car at the time.