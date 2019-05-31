The woman who fired a gun outside a Tauranga school - forcing a panicked lockdown for students - has been jailed.

However the woman, 44, will keep her name secret after prompting two schools and a childcare centre to go into lockdown on March 7.

Terrified students and staff at Otumoetai College and Bellevue School were forced to stay indoors and stay out of sight after the sound of shots being fired were heard in the neighbourhood.

Armed police responded, eventually arresting the woman and charging her with recklessly discharging a firearm and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Today, the woman appeared in the Tauranga District Court where she was ordered to serve 12 months in prison.

Judge Coyle ordered the woman's interim name suppression to continue, not because of her counsel's submission that identifying her was not in the public interest, but because doing so would identify her son who was an innocent victim of her actions that day.

The court heard that on March 7 the woman fired a shotgun into a house near Bellevue School. Her young son was in the house.

The woman then walked towards the school and was seen reloading before firing the gun into school grounds, with pellets being found in school bushes. A witness called 111 and the schools went into lockdown.

The court also heard that when the woman was asked why she fired the shotgun, belonging to her partner, she said "I just pulled the trigger. It went off, it gave me a fright. I've had a bad week".

Coyle said the woman was remorseful and took into account personal circumstances when he imposed the sentence of 12 months' imprisonment.

However, he referred to the panic and fear instilled in the school community, some of whom would have been thinking they were about to become victims of a mass school shooting.

"It's also extremely distressing for your son to have his mother fire a shotgun into the [house] in which he was at the time."

Shortly after the incident, an Otumoetai College student told the Bay of Plenty Times that students at the school "thought we'd die for a while ... [I'm] still a little traumatised".

Children were sitting in darkness under window height as the woman was tracked down.

Dozens of distressed parents, who had been warned of the incident, waited outside the primary school to be given the all-clear to pick up their children. Some parents, who were walking their children to school at the time, reported hearing at least two shots fired near the school.

The prompt response from the schools and Montessori Otumoetai was applauded by police.