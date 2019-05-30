Two people are trapped in a car that has plunged up to 100 metres down a bank on State Highway 5 in Hawke's Bay.

It is understood the occupants are a woman and a child.

Police have responded to reports of a car down a vertical bank at 8.50am with two people still trapped on SH5 near Pohokura Rd, and the well-known Waipunga Falls.

A third person who made it out of the vehicle has minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman confirmed ambulance staff were also responding.

Heavy rain is falling in the area and a Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter spokesman said the helicopter had been unable to make the journey due to the hazardous conditions.