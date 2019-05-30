If you want to head outdoors this wintry Queen's Birthday long weekend, then save it for Monday.

Beginning today, a cold snap hits the country this weekend, dumping heavy rain across the country and sending temperatures plummeting by up to 10C as snow falls in the mountains.

Auckland can expect highs of 14C and 13C on Saturday and Sunday before there is a break in the rain on Monday and a high of 16C.

The Whakapapa skifield hopes this weekend to open its Happy Valley Snow Park, here pictured in 2017, as a cold snap dumps snow across the country's mountains. Photo / Supplied

"The best day of the three day weekend for pretty much all of New Zealand - except for maybe Fiordland - is going to be Monday," National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) meteorologist Chris Brandolini said.

Advertisement

He described the long weekend as a building like a "crescendo".

"Saturday is pretty much not good bar two-or-three spots across the country, Sunday gets better, Monday is the best. So it improves with each successive day."

But if you can't wait until Monday and are absolutely determined to enjoy your long weekend, then where should you go?

According to Brandolini, two parts of the country will have the "least unpleasant" weather.

Queenstown

One is Queenstown, the Lakes District, Tekapo and the interior South Island from Otago to Canterbury.

"Saturday that's probably your best bet - I mean, it will be chilly, cold," he said.

"But that is one place where the wind will be lightest and not much of any precipitation or rain."

The more settled weather could also extend to the West Coast, south of Greymouth, he said.

Queenstown is expecting a top of 7C on Saturday before mostly fine and sunny days on Sunday and Monday with highs of 8C and 10C.

Hawke's Bay

Meanwhile, the best spot in the North Island on Saturday was Gisborne, east of the ranges, down through Hawke's Bay.

"That's your best weather for Saturday - it'll be breezy there, you could even call it windy, but it will be dry. It doesn't look as good as the South Island, just because it will be windy."

Gisborne is expecting a "mostly fine" top of 15C tomorrow with a few showers on Sunday and top of 12 before mostly fine weather on Monday and Tuesday.

Whakapapa

With the cold front set to dump snow on New Zealand's mountains, this Queen's Birthday long weekend will be your first chance to strap on the skis or snowboard.

Whakapapa's beginner run at Happy Valley in the central North Island is hoping to open tomorrow - the first ski field to do so in the country.

The ski field said that although tomorrow's forecast is for wind and little sunshine - "there's snow".

"If the weather allows, we'll open for beginner skiing and riding," the ski field said in a Facebook post.

"Snowplay areas will only be available if mother nature delivers a large dump of the goods, otherwise it will be skiing and riding only on the learner's carpet lift.

"It has been a bit of a warm start to the winter but we're amped, we're ready to go and we've got all our fingers and toes crossed for it to snow."

Did you hear? Snow is coming! Here's a little bedtime update from Steve so you can dream about winter ❄️Happy Valley at Whakapapa is set to open on Saturday! Although the forecast isn't sunshine and there’s wind - there’s SNOW. If the weather allows, we’ll open for beginner skiing & riding ⛷🏂 Our base area café and Happy Valley Bistro will be open for coffee, our *new* freshly baked-on-mountain cakes, slices, and muffins 🍰 along with a new menu using locally-sourced ingredients for all our mountain foodies. Snowplay areas will only be available if mother nature delivers a large dump of the goods🤞❄️ Otherwise it will be skiing & riding only on the learner's carpet lift. It has been a bit of a warm start to the winter but we’re amped, we're ready to go and we've got all our fingers and toes crossed for it to snow, snow, snow! Posted by Mt Ruapehu, Whakapapa & Tūroa Ski Areas on Thursday, 30 May 2019

Bed

If you really aren't impressed by the onset of winter, then the best place this weekend might be in bed with Netflix. You can try resurfacing again on Monday.

Waipū

If you don't care about the weather and you are still going to head north from Auckland anyway, small town Waipū, near Whangarei, is one of a number of tourist spots around the country planning markets tomorrow.

The Waipū Street Markets will be held in the main street on Sunday from 9am-2pm and can feature up to 100 market stalls.

The town also features award winning local McCleod's Brewery that was recently crowned Champion Small International Brewery at the Australian International Beer Awards.

It’s almost the long weekend. Are you ready for Sunday’s market? So much to see and do in our little town at our huge... Posted by Waipu Street Market on Wednesday, 29 May 2019

Auckland

If the weather has put you off and you plan to stick around the city over the long weekend, then could pick up a doughnut for National Donut Day tomorrow and celebrate the Harbour Bridge's 60th birthday without getting wet.

Electricity company Vector has rigged the bridge with a lights display that will take place every 30 minutes between 6pm-10pm from May 29-June 3 and which can be watched from the heated comfort of cars and homes across the city.