Two people have been seriously injured after being hit by a van in Auckland.

One of the injured is understood to be a young girl.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were at the scene and initial reports were that two pedestrians had been hit by a van on Sandringham Rd, near the Kingsland train station, at 8.15am.

A person on Twitter said the scene outside the Kingsland station "looked nasty" and he heard screaming from the train station.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance arrived at the scene at 8.12am. Three other units were also currently responding but were yet to arrive. She was unsure on how many patients or their injury status.

Sandringham Rd is closed between Walters Rd and Onslow Rd in Kinglsand and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

ROAD CLOSED - SANDRINGHAM RD, KINGSLAND - 8:35AM

A serious crash has a section of Sandringham Rd now CLOSED between Walters Rd & Onslow Rd in Kingsland with diversions in place. Please use an alternative route or avoid this area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/DFXswg7ZJq — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) May 29, 2019

Another crash at Karaka on Linwood Rd near the Batty Rd intersection is causing delays, NZTA said.

