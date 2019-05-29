A devastated Kiwi dad is suing Customs and the NZ Police for letting his only child be abducted from New Zealand by his mother, defying a court order.

Both police and Customs knew there was a court order banning the 9-year-old boy's mother from taking him out of the country. Yet less than a week after the order was issued, despite a border alert being flagged, Customs and airport police let the woman board a plane and fly to her home country with her son.

The abduction of his only child has left the father distraught, anxious and unable to sleep, his lawyer Nicola Hansen said.

In her statement Hansen said the father - whose name is suppressed - was "very sad and anxious".

"He is struggling to cope, he is having difficulty sleeping, and misses his son very much."

He was "devastated by the loss of his only child. [He] is inconsolable and has suffered tremendous emotional trauma", Hansen's statement said.

"He] cannot sleep properly, cannot eat regular meals, and cannot properly carry on

his business because of the anxiety, stress, and anger caused by the defendants allowing [his son] to be removed from New Zealand."

Police said they would not comment on the case as it was before the courts. Customs has also been asked for comment. A spokesperson for Customs told Stuff the organisation was confident its staff had followed correct procedures.

On February 1 2019 the father obtained a Family Court order under the Care of Children Act 2004 forbidding the boy's removal from New Zealand and for the boy's passport and any plane tickets to be surrendered.

Police and Customs had copies of the order, which required the father or his lawyer to be alerted if anyone tried to take the boy out of New Zealand.

Yet on the night of February 7, the boy and his mother went to Christchurch International Airport and passed through Customs. When the border alert was activated an unnamed Customs officer called an unnamed airport police officer, who spoke to the mother before allowing her and her son to board the plane, according to papers Hansen filed in the High Court.

The border alert was activated when the mother brought her son through Customs at Christchurch Airport. Photo / Google Maps - Choengchai Thawonyutorn

While the plane was taxiing for departure, the mother texted the boy's father to tell him the boy was on the aircraft and would be going to her home country, where he would grow up with her and her parents.

Frantic, the father tried to get the plane stopped. His lawyer called police and asked them to urgently prevent the plane taking off - but police told the lawyer they do not stop people from removing children from New Zealand in such circumstances.

When Hansen challenged police, the officer told her to call the airport. The airport spokesperson told her the aircraft had taken off and it was too late, around 10.30pm. But Hansen said the aircraft did not leave New Zealand air space for another half hour.

When the Family Court registrar asked police for an explanation the next day, police confirmed the boy had been allowed to fly despite the border alert being activated. "We are trying to establish why this has happened, and will get back to you when we hear further from airport police."

More than three months later no explanation has been forthcoming, according to Hansen.

Police have also been asked how they plan to return the boy to New Zealand. They have not answered those requests, despite the father providing the address and phone number of the boy and his mother in her home country, Hansen said.

The mother's country is not party to the Hague Convention on the civil aspects of international child abduction, which ensures children will be returned to their home country if they are abducted in breach of the other parent's custody rights.

The boy and his father both have New Zealand citizenship. Dual citizenship is not allowed in the mother's home country, which will place the boy at a serious disadvantage, according to Hansen.

Lawyer Nicola Hansen has filed a statement of claim on behalf of the father at the High Court in Christchurch. Photo / File

Hansen has filed a statement of claim at the High Court in Christchurch against the Customs officer, the police constable, the Police Commissioner and the Comptroller of Customs. The father is being represented by lawyers Hansen, Dr Gerard McCoy, QC, and Shane Elliott.

Hansen is asking for both the constable and the Customs officer to be found in contempt of court, to be sanctioned, and to pay costs, including any costs of returning the boy to New Zealand, and those relating to the father being unable to work due to his distress.

However, Customs and Police have refused to provide the names of the officers at the centre of the dispute, Hansen said.

The father is also taking action against the Comptroller or chief executive of Customs, and the Police Commissioner, who he claims are vicariously liable for the conduct of their officers.

Hansen said she was aware of four similar incidents where border alerts had been overridden, allowing children to leave the country.

She called the border alert system "porous, inadequate, insecure and [lacking] effective integrity", in allowing police or other government officials to override, ignore or abuse a court-ordered border alert.

She is seeking a declaration that the Government has breached its duty to keep children in New Zealand according to a court order and failed in its duty to return the boy to New Zealand.