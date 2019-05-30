The 2019 Budget allocated $9 billion more in spending than the 2018 budget.

New Zealand Herald Data Editor Chris Knox has created a high level interactive to look at the significance of $9 billion more being spent.

The Ministry of Defence had the largest percentage increase in funding, followed closely by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. While the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Development received that largest increases in actually funding.

The Ministry of Education received $614 million more to spend next year, but this increase is not much more than inflation and population growth.

Advertisement