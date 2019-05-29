Whānau Ora will receive $80 million over four years in this year's Budget as the Government moves to ring-fence funding for Māori and Pasifika, a change from last year's approach.

Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare said the funding would expand the coverage and impact of the commissioning agency.

That would give whānau greater support and improve local decision-making and accountability.

"My vision for Whānau Ora is that it is adequately resourced to support whānau to achieve their aspirations, that it is appropriately supported across government agencies, and that whānau are able to play a key role in local decision-making regarding Whānau Ora support."

Advertisement

A key initiative is the revitalisation of te reo Māori and the promotion of Pasifika languages.

Nearly $10m over four yeas will go to Te Taura Whiri, the Māori Language Commission and another $4m for events that "build a shared national identity".

Te Māngai Pāho will get an extra $14m to produce Māori programming.

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples will receive $20m over four years to establish a new Pacific language unit.

In education, $42m over three years will go to support Māori students, and $27.4m over four years for Pasifika students and their families to pursue education.

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples will get $14.5m to increase opportunities for those not in employment, education or training and another $26.6m will be allocated through the Provincial Growth Fund to extend He Poutama Rangitahi to also help young people not in employment, education and training.

Some of these initiatives have already been announced.

Some $56.1m over four years will go into the previously announced Whenua Māori programme, which will help Māori landowners improve the use of their land. The programme will initially focus on Te Tai Tokerau, Waikato- Waiariki and Tairāwhiti.

"Current research shows that nearly 600,000ha, nearly 40 per cent of Māori land, is underdeveloped. We simply have to do better for our tamariki," Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.